Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Nov. 13, 2023

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Nov. 6, 2023.

Audit Committee (Nov. 13, 4pm, Police station)

Update from Management; Annual Comprehensive Financial Report Review; Powers & Sullivan – ACFR Discussion and Approval

Board of Library Trustees (Nov. 13, 7:15pm, Wellesley Free Library main branch)

Cyber Security & Multifactor Authentication; FY25 Capital Request; FY25 Budget Draft; Sculpture Funds Request; Annual Action Plan; Narcan in Library; After school Behavior Issues in Library; Enhanced Patio Project; Policies, Drafts a. Fines & Fees, Rules of Conduct, Rules of Conduct Branch, Security Camera

Board of Public Works (Nov. 14, 5pm, online)

Stormwater issues and discussion; RDF update; water & sewer rates follow-up; DPW building renovation