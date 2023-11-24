Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Nov. 27, 2023

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Nov. 27, 2023:

Select Board (Nov. 27, 1:30pm, online)

Executive session (behind closed doors) to discuss PFAS litigation.

Municipal Light Board (Nov. 28, noon, online)

Executive session to discuss director search and applicants

Select Board (Nov. 28, 6:30pm, online)

Open 2024 Annual Town Meeting Warrant; Discuss and Vote Firefighter Candidates; Town Clerk 2024 Election Update; 489 Worcester Street Project

School Committee (Nov. 28, 6:30pm, online)

Vote: Star Academy Action Item; School Improvement Plans (WMS/WHS); Vote: WHS Program of Studies; Discussion: 2024-25 Academic Calendar

Advisory Committee (Nov. 29, 6:30pm)

Board of Public Works briefing

Housing Development Authority (Nov. 30, 9am, online)

Early Voting In-Person site at the Barton Road Community Room discussion with Town Clerk KC Kato; Approval of the contract between Wellesley Housing and EOHLC for ARPA Earmarks; Resident Meetings Discussion and plan for 2024

Natural Resources Commission (Nov. 30, 7pm, online)

To be announced

Permanent Building Committee (Nov. 30, 7:30pm, online)

Hardy & Hunnewell Elementary School; Town Hall; DPW/Morses Pond

See info on all upcoming town government meetings.

