Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Nov. 6, 2023

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Nov. 6, 2023.

The big one, of course, is Special Town Meeting, which begins on Monday, Nov. 6 at the middle school at 7pm, and will continue to Nov. 7 if needed

Planning Board—if needed, an agenda will be posted (Monday, Nov 6 at 5pm, Wellesley Middle School)

Select Board (Monday, Nov. 6 at 6pm, Wellesley Middle School)

Discuss and Vote Assignment of Cochituate Aqueduct Lease for 366 Washington Street; Discuss and Vote Contract for Assistant Fire Chief Nat Brady

Advisory Committee (Monday, Nov. 6 at 6pm, Wellesley Middle School)

Pre-Special Town Meeting discussion

Board of Library Trustees (Monday, Nov. 6 at 6pm, Wellesley Middle School)

Special Town Meeting prep

Permanent Building Committee (Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7:30pm, online)

Hunnewell & Hardy Elementary School updates; Town Hall update; Morses Pond presentation

