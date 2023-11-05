Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Nov. 6, 2023

Planning Board—if needed, an agenda will be posted (Monday, Nov 6 at 5pm, Wellesley Middle School)
Select Board (Monday, Nov. 6 at 6pm, Wellesley Middle School)
Discuss and Vote Assignment of Cochituate Aqueduct Lease for 366 Washington Street; Discuss and Vote Contract for Assistant Fire Chief Nat Brady
Advisory Committee (Monday, Nov. 6 at 6pm, Wellesley Middle School)
Pre-Special Town Meeting discussion
Board of Library Trustees (Monday, Nov. 6 at 6pm, Wellesley Middle School)
Special Town Meeting prep
Permanent Building Committee (Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7:30pm, online)
Hunnewell & Hardy Elementary School updates; Town Hall update; Morses Pond presentation
