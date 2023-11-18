Wellesley Turkey Trot number pickup is on

The Wellesley Turkey Trot, which takes place on Thanksgiving morning at 8am, is distributing bibs and t-shirts through Wednesday at 5pm at Marathon Sports in Wellesley. Reminder: No race day number pickup.

Pickup times:

Saturday 11/18- Tuesday 11/21 from 2 PM- 6 PM

Wednesday 11/22 from 2 PM until 5 PM

The first 2,200 registered 5K runners will receive shirts and the first 300 Kids Fun Run participants will receive shirts.

Thanks to the Turkey Trot for including our Swellesley & Natick Report logos on the shirts.