Wellesley Turkey Trot number pickup is on

The Wellesley Turkey Trot, which takes place on Thanksgiving morning at 8am, is distributing bibs and t-shirts through Wednesday at 5pm at Marathon Sports in Wellesley. Reminder: No race day number pickup.
Pickup times:
Saturday 11/18- Tuesday 11/21 from 2 PM- 6 PM
Wednesday 11/22 from 2 PM until 5 PM
Please look up your bib number before heading to the store.
The first 2,200 registered 5K runners will receive shirts and the first 300 Kids Fun Run participants will receive shirts.
Thanks to the Turkey Trot for including our Swellesley & Natick Report logos on the shirts.
Marathon Sports will offer all Turkey Trot runners a 15% discount (excluding electronics). Show your bib to receive the discount.
Leave a Reply