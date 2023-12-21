All running, no sledding at 13th annual Winter Solstice 5K+ Race

There was a great turnout today at Elm Bank Reservation of 30 humans and 2 canines for the 13th annual Winter Solstice 5K+ Race, an informal but now traditional event around the road at this park at the intersection of Dover/Natick/Wellesley.

The action started at 6:30am, though the actual Winter Solstice in Boston is at 10:27 p.m. on Dec. 21. In terms of daylight, this day is 6 hours, 12 minutes shorter than the Summer Solstice.

Post event, hot coffee and Foley oat bars were enjoyed. Despite the cold weather, Mother Nature did not provide the necessary snow cover for post-race sledding fun on the Elm Bank hill as has been done in some years past.

(Summary and photo courtesy of run organizer Sean Milano)