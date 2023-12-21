FEMA approves Wellesley’s Hazard Mitigation Plan

Wellesley Executive Director Meghan Jop told the Select Board this week that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved the town’s Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The plan, which was discussed publicly over the summer, is designed to help reduce the damage and cost of floods, severe storms, droughts, and other natural threats. A timely update from Jop considering this week’s flooding and storm damage in town.

The local colleges and various town boards, committees, and staff all worked on the plan.

This plan must be updated every five years in order for Wellesley to remain eligible for FEMA hazard mitigation project grants.

Next up will be Select Board adoption of the plan in January.

