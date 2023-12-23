How to apply for Wellesley town park and conservation land permits

The Natural Resources Commission has introduced an on-line application process for residents to apply for a permit at town parks and conservation land ranging from the Hunnewell basketball courts to Upham Field. Activities could include everything from birthday parties to community events.

The application must be submitted 14 days prior to the event. Upon town review of the permit request, the applicant will receive confirmation by email.

Any applicant looking to receive permission for a playing field must gain permission from the Recreation Department. All applications will be reviewed by the NRC and respective committees that may need to be notified upon approval.