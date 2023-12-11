The Swellesley Report

Select Board office hours Dec. 18—reserve your appointment

Wellesley Select Board member Ann-Mara Lanza will hold in-person office hours on Monday, Dec. 18, 9:30am-11:00am, in room 205, at the Wellesley Free Library main branch (530 Washington Street).

Residents may ask questions, share comments, and give input about Town issues, programs, and initiatives.

Wellesley library, Brice MacLaren
Wellesley Select Board member Ann-Mara Lanza will hold in-person office hours at the Wellesley Free Library. Photo by Brice MacLaren

Email Ann-Mara directly at amlanza@wellesleyma.gov to reserve your 15-minute appointment. You’ll receive a reply confirming your meeting time.

More office hour dates are planned for 2024. Please check the Select Board office hours calendar for information.

