Select Board office hours Dec. 18—reserve your appointment

Wellesley Select Board member Ann-Mara Lanza will hold in-person office hours on Monday, Dec. 18, 9:30am-11:00am, in room 205, at the Wellesley Free Library main branch (530 Washington Street).

Residents may ask questions, share comments, and give input about Town issues, programs, and initiatives.

Email Ann-Mara directly at amlanza@wellesleyma.gov to reserve your 15-minute appointment. You’ll receive a reply confirming your meeting time.

More office hour dates are planned for 2024. Please check the Select Board office hours calendar for information.