Some reminders for a happy New Year in Wellesley

The Town of Wellesley will follow an adjusted schedule for the New Year’s holidays. Here’s the breakdown:

Wellesley municipal buildings and offices

Friday, December 29 – all offices close at noon

Monday, January 1, 2024 – closed all day

Regular business hours resume on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Please check the Town website and the Wellesley Free Library website as specific department hours vary.

Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility

Saturday, Dec. 30—closed at noon

Monday, January 1—closed all day

Note: The RDF is also closed on Sundays until spring 2024, so plan accordingly.

Wellesley Free Library

The Wellesley Free Library will be closed all day on:

Sun., December 31

Mon., January 1

Wellesley Public Schools to get back into the swing

School buildings have been closed for winter break since Monday, Dec. 25, 2023.

Classes resume on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

The gift of free parking ends

The Select Board waived parking fees at 2-hour street meters in Wellesley’s commercial districts through Monday, January 1, 2024.

Starting Jan. 2, 2024, parking attendants will be back to writing tickets for those who fail to feed the meters.

It was nice while it lasted.

Plan ahead—Meet the Candidates Night

The Wellesley League of Women Voters will host its annual Meet the Candidates Night on Thursday, Feb. 15, 7pm-9pm at the Wellesley Free Library. The in-person event will be an information-filled evening as the town’s local candidates running for office in Wellesley make presentations and answer questions from the audience.