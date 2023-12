While I’m not sure I’ve ever actually heard anyone refer to the stretch of stores along Washington Street east of the post office as “Wellesley Common on the Square,” I am familiar with the fancy sign on the facade that bears those words.

I noticed over the weekend that the sign above the Lemon Thai sign was gone, leaving a blank oval on the facade. As I suspected, this past week’s storm was the culprit.

I have inquiries in to find out whether the sign will be reattached…

See something, send something: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com