Volunteers needed to ring the Red Kettle bell outside Roche Bros.

Volunteers are need to ring the bell outside Roche Bros. for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive. Sign up to volunteer here.

Shoppers on their way in or out of the store historically help make the Wellesley kettle one of the fullest in the state. The Red Kettle accepts donations via cash or check, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay. All donations are appreciated. No donation is too small. All funds raised in Wellesley are used to help residents in the community. Funds are distributed to those in need by the Wellesley Council on Aging, Wellesley Department of Health, and Wellesley Friendly Aid.

Sign up today to ring the Red Kettle bell. We’ve already grabbed our spot, but there’s plenty of room for more bell ringers.

Salvation Army bell ringers, Jim and Priscilla Worrall
Longtime Wellesley residents Jim and Priscilla Worrall ring the Salvation Army bell outside Roche Bros. Priscilla looked back fondly on her high school days at Dana Hall School, where her history teacher was none other than John Schuler. John and his wife Dwin are probably best known for their leadership role in the yearly Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive. The Schulers were recently honored at a Kiwanis Club event.
