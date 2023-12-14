Wellesley conducting medical device survey

The Wellesley Health Department is collecting names of residents to add to a priority reconnection list in case of an emergency or power outage.

If you use electricity- or battery-dependent medical equipment, or are on medication that requires constant refrigeration, please complete an online Health Department survey.

Information shared in this survey is confidential and will be maintained by Health Department staff.

If you prefer to provide this information by phone, please call the Health Department at 781-489-4407.

