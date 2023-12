The newsletter for the Council on Aging’s January and February 2024 activities is now available, with registration for Wellesley residents opening on Dec. 27 and for non-Wellesley residents on Dec. 28.

Some programs are free, some include a charge. Highlights include coffee and donuts with the cops, a talk on 100 Years in Boston Comedy, and a Chinese New Year celebration lunch.

