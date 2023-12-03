Wellesley Square Holiday Stroll is on for Sunday, Dec. 3

Despite today’s rainy weather, the annual Holiday Stroll and Scavenger Hunt in Wellesley Square is on for Sunday, December 3!

From noon-6pm, festivities—especially the always anticipated Scavenger Hunt— have been planned by the Wellesley Square Merchants’ Association

Schedule of events

12:30-5:30

More than 50 carolers will be strolling throughout Wellesley Square.

12:00-5:30

Meet Frosty, Rudolph and Barbie as they stroll throughout the Square. You’ll find Barbie in Lower Square, along Washington Street as well as Church Square; Frosty and Rudolph in Upper Square along Central Street.

1:00-5:00

Pictures with Santa on Central Street.

Wild Card—Holiday Tree Lighting—5:00-5:30

Holiday Tree Lighting at the Wellesley Square Fire Station, with hot chocolate being served by Dunkin.

This is the only “iffy” activity on Holiday Stroll day. We will try to update as we get more information

Play the Scavenger Hunt with your Smartphone



Pre-register here.

Play Sunday, December 3!

Four (4) winners will be picked, each of which will win $825 in gift cards to Wellesley Square stores.

Winners announced the week of Dec. 4, 2023.

Here’s how the Scavenger Hunt works

Pick up a playing card at any of the participating Scavenger Hunt stores

Go to the stores on both sides of the card

Find and scan the QR Snowflake in each store just like you scanned the registration QR code

If store is closed, find it in the window

Complete at least 26 scans in all as directed, and you’re done

(Want to play the traditional way? Get a red playing card at London Harness, 45 Central Street.)