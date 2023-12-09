Wellesley Theatre Production of “The Addams Family” lurches into town

Celebrate the wackiness in every family with the Broadway musical adapted for middle school-age performers and audiences and presented by Wellesley Theatre Project. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family whom her parents have never met. She confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before– keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

DATES: Dec. 15, 16, 17

LOCATION: Babson College Sorenson Center, 19 Babson College Drive, Wellesley, MA 02482

TICKETS: priced $18 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, and may be purchased online at http:// wellesleytheatreproject.org in advance, or at the door for $20 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime.

WTP’s production of THE ADDAMS FAMILY: YOUNG@PART features a talented cast composed of 66 students between the ages of 8 and 17. Cast members of THE ADDAMS FAMILY: YOUNG@PART reside in Wellesley and surrounding towns including Weston, Needham, Waban, Framingham, Arilington, Westwood, Holliston, Dedham, North Easton, Wilmington, and Lexington. The production staff includes: Hannah Shihdanian: Director and Choreographer; Ben Rush, Scenic & Lighting Designer; David Wright, Music Director; Alexa Brooke Lambert, Prop Master; and Ash Long, Costume Designer. THE ADDAMS FAMILY: YOUNG@PART is an original text written by Rick Elice, adapted from the original text by Marshall Brickman, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

Wellesley Theatre Project is an award-winning arts academy and a Wellesley nonprofit devoted to providing students (PreK – 12th Grade) with the opportunity to study and experience theatre and performing arts through year-round classes, staged productions, workshops and summer camps. Registration is now open – and filling quickly! – for WTP’s Winter Spring semester, which includes Production Classes Junie B. Jones, Kids, 13, the Musical, and Finding Nemo, Jr. As well as weekly classes in theatre, acting, musical theatre dance, private voice lessons, private dance lessons, technical theatre, and musical theatre for students 4 years through 12th grade. WTP also offers programing for adults! Registration is also open – and filling quickly for WTP’s Summer Camps. Sessions include three production camps geared for students between 2nd and 12th grade in addition to one week Theatre Arts camps for Pre K-12th grade. The production camps are: Annie, Kids (Grades 2-8), Matilda, Jr. (Grades 2-12), and Mean Girls, the Musical (Grades 8-12).

For more information about THE ADDAMS FAMILY: YOUNG@PART or other Wellesley Theatre Project classes and productions, please visit www. wellesleytheatreproject.org or call 781- 235-1550.