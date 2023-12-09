Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Dec. 11

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Dec. 11, 2023:

Council on Aging Board (Dec. 11, 2pm, Tolles Parsons Center at 500 Washington St.)

Review/Revise COA Mission Statement; Develop COA Vision Statemen; Develop COA Value Statement; Strategic Plan Next Steps and Timeline

Board of Public Works (Dec. 11, 5pm, online)

Stormwater issues; Contracts for Hunnewell track & field buildings, lights; Draft zero-emission-first-vehicle fleet policy; PFAS update; Budgets

Board of Library Trustees (Dec. 11, 7:15pm, Wellesley Free Library)

FY25 Budget and Narrative Draft; Advisory presentation and prep; Town Meeting Language; Draft Policies re:. Patron Rules of Conduct, Patron Rules of Conduct Branch, Security Camera; Library Roof RFP and Lease

Select Board budget summit (Dec. 12, 9am, online)

Discuss Department Budget Submittals re: Police, Fire, Facilities, IT, Climate and more

School Committee (Dec. 12, 6:30pm, online)

WPS Admin FY25 Operating & Capital Budget Presentation; Discussion/Vote: Potential 2024 ATM Articles DE&I Update; Discussion/Vote: 2024-25 Academic Calendar

Advisory Committee (Dec. 13, 6:30pm, online)

Permanent Building Committee; DPW/RDF New Administration building; Wellesley Free Library Overview and FY25 Budgets; FMD Department Overview/Budget and FY25 Capital Budget presentation

