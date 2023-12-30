Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Jan. 1, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Jan. 1, 2024:
Advisory Committee (Jan. 3, 6:30pm, Wellesley Police Station)
Natural Resources Commission Overview and FY25 Budgets
Select Board Policy Subcommittee (Jan. 4, 3pm, 888 Worcester Street)
Financial policies
Natural Resources Commission (Jan. 4, 7pm, Wellesley Police Station, 530 Washington St.)
To come
Permanent Building Committee (Jan. 4,, 7:30pm, online)
To come
Zoning Board of Appeals (Jan. 4, 7:30pm, online)
ZBA 2024-01 FR Linden Square, LLC 182 Linden Street (Citizens); ZBA 2024-02 Kingsbury Street 32 LLC 32 Kingsbury Street; ZBA 2024-03 Bank of America 342 Washington Street
