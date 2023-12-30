The Swellesley Report

Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Jan. 1, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Jan. 1, 2024:

Advisory Committee (Jan. 3, 6:30pm, Wellesley Police Station)

Natural Resources Commission Overview and FY25 Budgets

Select Board Policy Subcommittee (Jan. 4, 3pm, 888 Worcester Street)

Financial policies

Natural Resources Commission (Jan. 4, 7pm, Wellesley Police Station, 530 Washington St.)

To come

Permanent Building Committee (Jan. 4,, 7:30pm, online)

To come

Zoning Board of Appeals (Jan. 4, 7:30pm, online)

ZBA 2024-01 FR Linden Square, LLC 182 Linden Street (Citizens); ZBA 2024-02 Kingsbury Street 32 LLC 32 Kingsbury Street; ZBA 2024-03 Bank of America 342 Washington Street

 

See info on all upcoming town government meetings.

