Wellesley’s wet winter storm by the numbers

The damage of the Sunday-into-Monday rain and wind storm that hit Wellesley and the surrounding area continues to be assessed, but we did hit up the town’s public safety officials to get a roundup of what they were dealing with.

The Wellesley Fire Department responded to 50 calls, up from the usual 12 to 15 911 calls per day, says Interim Fire Chief David Soar.

Calls included trees on houses, trees down with power lines, water problems, 2 small house fires, including 1 where fire personnel had to open walls to get to the fire.

“All in all no one got hurt and the crews did an outstanding job of handling this many calls without mutual aid as our neighbors were all busy as well,” Soar said. “Dispatch was great as they fielded a lot of calls as the police were responding to incidents as well. All the town department sdid a great job of keeping roads open and power outages short.”

Lt. Marie Cleary of the Wellesley Police Department shared these numbers:

9 house alarms . Sometimes with heavy winds we get more than that.

. Sometimes with heavy winds we get more than that. 6 calls for trees falling and landing on a house . Most did not have any structural damage

. Most did not have any structural damage 15 calls for trees down with power lines down as well

down as well 15 calls for trees down blocking the road

6 calls for water problems in houses

7 calls for wires down (likely due to wind)

(likely due to wind) 3 calls for trees landing on cars – no injuries

– no injuries 2 sparking power transformers

4 calls for other types of debris in roadways other than trees

other than trees 7 motor vehicle accidents

The lights on Route 9 went out at least 4 times

Rte. 9 flooding, which made the road impassable causing temporary shut downs, occurred at least 4 times and other roads flooded 4 times

“It was an extremely busy day,” Cleary said. “The rain coupled with the warm temperatures (soft soil) and then high winds resulted in a large number of trees coming down or large branches falling from trees.”

There were several power outages throughout the town, though the vast majority of power was restored by 8pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, photos rolled in from readers (thank you).