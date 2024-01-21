Authors coming soon to Wellesley (and beyond)

Wellesley is fortunate enough to draw multiple authors to town each month who write across a wide range of genres, and who visit to connect with readers and promote their work. Attending an author’s talk—whether you’ve read the book, or just want to learn more about the topic at hand—is a great way to meet the current stars of the literary scene. Here are just a few author events happening soon.

Elizabeth Millane, Sixty Blades of Grass

DATE: Jan. 28

TIME: 2pm

LOCATION: Wellesley Free Library

COST: Free. Registration required.

Needham resident Elizabeth Millane will be at the Wellesley Free Library to promote her book, Sixty Blades of Grass, a work of historical fiction based on my family’s experiences in the Dutch underground during WWII, published June 1, 2023 by Bloodhound Books, Cambridge UK and Open Road Media.

During the Second World War, Rika, a seventeen-year-old Dutch Resistance fighter, paints in fields overlooking the busy rail yards. Hidden in her artwork is information crucial to the Dutch Underground about the concentration camps and Jewish prisoner transports. But Rika’s covert activities aren’t the only thing on her mind. In these uncertain times, even trusting family is risky. She suspects her father of collaborating with the Germans and is determined to uncover the truth. Across town, her German-born father is also living a double life. But his desire to keep his daughter safe proves inadequate when he invites a German colonel into his home with terrible consequences. With no one to rely on or turn to, Rika knows her greatest challenge has only just begun as she must fight for her own survival.

Raising Middle Schoolers: The 10 Key Skills Kids Need to Thrive and How Parents Can Help

DATE: Monday, Jan. 29

TIME: 7pm

LOCATION: Fay School campus, 48 Main St, Southborough, MA 01772

COST: Free, open to the public

Phyllis Fagell will be at Fay School as part of the independent school’s Ideas & Insights speaker series for parents. During her presentation that is based on her books, Middle School Matters and Middle School Superpowers, Phyllis Fagell will help you keep the lines of communication open with your kids and teach them the key skills they need to navigate their teenage years (and beyond) with confidence. She will cover making good friend choices, negotiating conflict, regulating emotions, advocating for oneself, taking healthy risks, maintaining balance, recovering from setbacks, and more.

The event is free to attend, open to the public, and an RSVP is required. Visit https://www.fayschool. org/ideasandinsights-phyllis- fagell to learn more and RSVP.

Alyson Gerber (The Liars Society) and Karen McManus (One of Us Is Lying)

DATE: Feb. 4

TIME: 2pm

LOCATION: Wellesley Books, 82 Central St., Wellesley

COST: Free. RSVP requested.

Alyson Gerber, author of Focused, Braced, and Taking Up Space, will be in town for the launch of her new middle grade novel, The Liars Society. Alyson will be in conversation with Karen M. McManus. McManus is a #1 New York Times and international bestselling author of young adult thrillers, including the One of Us Is Lying series, which was turned into a television show on Peacock and Netflix, and more. The event will be moderated by literary agent, Allison Remcheck of Stimola Literary Studio.