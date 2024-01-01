The Swellesley Report

Join the Medical Reserve Corps—be prepared to help Wellesley residents in an emergency

The Wellesley Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) is a group of residents with medical and non-medical skills who assist the town’s health department and other responders in a local public health emergency, as well as at scheduled events.

Wellesley MRC is also part of a regional coalition of health departments in eight communities (NC-8) in Norfolk County (Canton, Dedham, Milton, Norwood, Walpole, Wellesley and Westwood).  NC-8 supports each other and cross trains its MRC volunteers should the need arise to have a larger response to an event. NC-8 also offers trainings and exercises to its MRC volunteers.

MRC membership has its perks, like the upcoming Jan. 8, 2024 tour of the underground office of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, the hub of state government during a serious emergency or disaster. Visitors will get a look at the underground facility, an explanation about the building, its history, and its purpose. If you’re an MRC member, here’s info on registration.

Not an MRC member, but interested in becoming one? Learn more here about how to volunteer.

