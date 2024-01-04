Martin Luther King, Jr. Day event returning to Wellesley

World of Wellesley, which in recent years has conducted its Martin Luther King, Jr., Day event online (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) or in partnership with Needham, this time around is bringing its celebration back to Wellesley in-person.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast and Family Celebration will be held on Jan. 15 at Wellesley’s College’s Lulu Chow Wang Campus Center. This will be the 24th edition of the event.

The breakfast goes from 8-10:30am, and requires a ticket purchase ($20 per student, $30 per other individuals, $300 per 10-seat table). Community members with financial constraints who would like to attend should email World of Wellesley at info@worldofwellesley.org.

Dr. Jennifer Yanco, a racial justice educator and activist, will be the keynote speaker at this multi-faceted program organized by non-profit World of Wellesley. Yanco is author of the book Misremembering Dr. King: Revisiting the Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Following breakfast, a free family program will run from 10:30am-noon (this is not a drop-off event). The program will feature activities for kids, and all ages are welcome. Registration is open.