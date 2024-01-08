Martin Luther King, Jr. film screenings at Wellesley Free Library

In recognition of Martin Luther King Day, two films will be shown on Thursday, January 11, 7pm-9pm, at the Wellesley Free Library. The first, King: Man of Peace in a Time of War, features interviews with a number of King’s contemporaries. The second, Reflections on Black Boston, features seven prominent Black Bostonian sharing their reflections on the history of Black Boston, where it is today, and its future.

In addition, the Wellesley Free Library has collected a range of resources for the community. Displays on the first and second floors are focused on Rev. King in his time, as well as the roots of his nonviolent approach to change.

EVENT: MLK film screenings

DATE: Thursday, January 11

TIME: 7pm-9pm

LOCATION: Wakelin Room, Wellesley Free Library