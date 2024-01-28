Scholarship deadlines for Wellesley students coming up

Each year Wellesley students have a chance to vie for a number of needs-based and merit scholarships to help them in their college education. Here are those we know about. Don’t see your organization’s scholarship listed? Email us at theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

TBB Scholarships deadline: Feb. 28, 2024

Scholarships from TBB Scholarships, Inc. are available to young women who are seniors in high school and reside and/or go to school in Brookline, Newton, or Wellesley, Massachusetts. TBB awardS scholarships to four or five new applicants per year, and financial support normally continues through four years. Scholarships are based on both merit and financial need. Scholarships are typically $4,000 for the first year and increase to as much as $7,000 by the fourth year.

Awardees are expected to keep in contact with their advisers and are asked to attend two events each year, a Holiday Tea in December and a luncheon in early June. They are also required to send copies of their semester grade reports to their adviser each year.

Applications must be received no later than February 28th, 2024, and all supporting material, such as transcripts and recommendations, must be received by March 10, 2024. The Committee will invite candidates for interviews to be held during the week of school vacation, April 15-19, 2024.

WHJWC scholarships deadline: March 1, 2024

The Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club has been awarding scholarships to Wellesley students since 1972! Over the years we have given more than 1.5 million dollars to students to assist in the pursuit of their college dreams..

In 2023, the Club awarded $86,000 in scholarships and awards to 30 Wellesley students. Scholarships were given to graduating high school seniors and undergraduate college students in amounts ranging from $1,000 – $5,000.

Applications are evaluated based on demonstrated financial need, academic achievement, and involvement in community service. Applicants must be high school seniors graduating from Wellesley High School, Wellesley residents graduating from high school in or outside of Wellesley or Wellesley residents currently attending undergraduate institutions on a full-time basis.

Learn more about how to apply for a WHJWC scholarship.

Wellesley Scholarship Foundation deadline: March 1, 2024

The Wellesley Scholarship Foundation (WSF) is happy to consider applications from students who intend to pursue either an undergraduate degree or a post-high school technical certification program. WSF does not award graduate school scholarships.

The application process opens on December 1st and the deadline for submitting all scholarship applications is March 1st.

There are two different types of scholarship funding each year:

Need-Based Scholarships : Any Wellesley High School graduate (regardless of residence) and any Wellesley resident (regardless of school) are eligible to apply for our need-based scholarships. If demonstrated financial need exists, students are eligible to receive award funding for four years of college but MUST reapply annually and maintain a cumulative 2.0 grade point average.

Any Wellesley High School graduate (regardless of residence) and any Wellesley resident (regardless of school) are eligible to apply for our need-based scholarships. If demonstrated financial need exists, students are eligible to receive award funding for four years of college but MUST reapply annually and maintain a cumulative 2.0 grade point average. Merit-Based Scholarships : Applicants must be high school seniors that are Wellesley residents (one male/one female) that have demonstrated a superior level of distinction in scholarship, citizenship and character, as well as strong extracurricular interests and activities. These two merit awards are renewable annually for four years provided the recipient maintains acceptable academic performance (certified with yearly college transcript) and maintains their Wellesley residency.

Learn more about how to apply for a Wellesley Scholarship Foundation award.

Wellesley Service League Scholarship deadline: March 22, 2024

The Wellesley Service League (WSL) has presented the annual Centennial Youth Service Award for the last 40 years. This award is given by the League for outstanding volunteer service. An eligible applicant should be a Wellesley resident or a student at Wellesley High School completing their senior year, who has demonstrated unusual dedication and selflessness in a volunteer capacity. Ideally, this volunteer service will have been performed in the local community. The WSL’s mission is to not only recognize outstanding volunteer service among our youth but also to encourage the spirit of volunteerism in our community. WSL will name up to two recipients this year. Recipients will receive a $1,500 award from Wellesley Service League.

The application is due by March 22, 2024. You can download the application here or email reachWSL@gmail.com and request an application.

