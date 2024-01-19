Select Board member Colette Aufranc announces run for re-election

To the editor:

I would like to announce that I am running for re-election to the Select Board in the Town Election on March 5th.

Over the past three and a half years on the Select Board, I’ve been honored to work on behalf of Wellesley residents. Here are some actual results I’ve achieved:

● Strengthened the Town’s financial strategy: I’ve worked closely with senior town staff to review and update Wellesley’s guiding financial policies to reflect what we learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to prepare us for the future.

● Built ridership on the new Catch Connect: Working with our Regional Transit Authority (MWRTA), I helped build monthly ridership in excess of 4,200 rides on the Catch Connect—an entirely new transit option in Wellesley. This brought door-to-door

public transportation to hundreds of residents and businesses.

● Improved transportation options: As Wellesley’s representative on major state and regional transportation advisory boards and committees, I’ve worked tirelessly to advance our transportation goals, improve ADA access at our train stations and increase

bike/pedestrian infrastructure. I also co-led the development of the Town’s 2022 Sustainable Mobility Plan to reduce traffic and pollution.

● Secured grant funding: I played a key role in securing over $1.5 million in earmarks and grant funding associated with the Town’s transportation and mobility goals.

For my next term, my top goals are:

● To build and retain our excellent staff, filling key leadership roles and supporting the work of the Town’s Human Resources Department to review the job compensation and classification system.

● To partner with the incoming Finance Director to continue critical financial planning and policy updates as the only accountant serving on the Select Board.

● To implement the Select Board’s plan for the creation of a Transportation and Mobility Manager position, focused on transportation and traffic. This would help institutionalize the work I have done in these areas and increase the potential for more grant funding.

I have many more ideas about Wellesley’s future—please go to my website, www.electcoletteaufranc.com, for more details. I respectfully ask for your vote on March 5th.

Sincerely,

Colette Aufranc

Wellesley resident and Select Board member