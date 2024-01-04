Wellesley election 2024—deadline to obtain nomination papers for town-wide offices is Jan. 11; and more

Town of Wellesley election 2024 updates:

Wellesley votes during the annual town-wide election AND the Presidential primary election on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Below is information on important dates regarding running for town offices.

Reminder: papers for town-wide offices and Town Meeting Member candidates must be returned to the Town Clerk at Wellesley Town Hall’s temporary location at 888 Worcester St. (rt. 9, eastbound side), Wellesley, MA, 02482.

Nomination papers for March 5, 2024 town-wide election

Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at 5pm: Deadline to obtain nomination papers for town-wide offices. Signatures of fifty voters registered in the Town are required (any precinct).

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at 5pm: Deadline to return nomination papers for town-wide offices to the Town Clerk for certification.

Tuesday Jan. 23, 2024, at 5pm: Deadline for incumbent Town Meeting Members to file a notice of candidacy with the Town Clerk.

Friday Jan. 26, 2024 at 5 pm: Deadline to obtain nomination papers for new TMM candidates

Tuesday Jan. 30, 2024 at 5 pm: Deadline to return nomination papers for new TMM candidates. Ten signatures of registered voters from the precinct are required.

Elected offices up for election March 5, 2024 (as of 10/4/2023)

Town Meeting Member seats up for election March 5, 2024 (as of 10/4/2023)

Update on voting by mail

Voters are encouraged to Vote by Mail. The application is also available here.

In mid-January 2024, all registered voters will receive via USPS an application to vote by mail.

The last day to submit an application for a Vote by Mail ballot for the March 2024 elections is Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 at 5pm.

To find the status of your ballot request, go to the Secretary of State Track My Ballot Website. If it says “Pending”, your request has been received and a ballot will be mailed when it is available. Ballots are expected to be mailed in February.

Vote by Mail ballots, must be RECEIVED by , no later than 8pm on Tuesday March 5, 2024. Vote by Mail ballots may NOT be dropped off at polling locations.

Voters who have received a Vote by Mail ballot may change their mind and vote in-person only if they have not returned their ballot. Only the first ballot submitted will be counted.

Other voting updates

Early in-person voting will be available Feb. 24 – March 1, 2024. More information to come on location.

Absentee ballots continue to be available. Information here on how to qualify for an absentee ballot.

Call the Town Clerk’s office for additional information on any voting question (781-431-1019 ext 2252).