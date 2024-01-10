The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley resident’s colorful acrylic paintings on display at library

by Leave a Comment

The foyer at Wellesley Free Library currently is beaming with acrylic paintings from local artist Lynn Dennis, much of whose work “has been inspired by scenes discovered in neighborhood walks in Wellesley and nearby communities as well as on her frequent trips to Santa Cruz, CA,” according to the library.

The retired psychotherapist, who honed her painting skills at the New Art Center in Newton, now largely works from her home studio. Other interests of the artist include serving as an ESL instructor.

Learn more about exhibiting your art at the library.

library paintings

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

image_print

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Details, Wellesley
FA Boxing, Wellesley