Wellesley resident’s colorful acrylic paintings on display at library

The foyer at Wellesley Free Library currently is beaming with acrylic paintings from local artist Lynn Dennis, much of whose work “has been inspired by scenes discovered in neighborhood walks in Wellesley and nearby communities as well as on her frequent trips to Santa Cruz, CA,” according to the library.

The retired psychotherapist, who honed her painting skills at the New Art Center in Newton, now largely works from her home studio. Other interests of the artist include serving as an ESL instructor.

Learn more about exhibiting your art at the library.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com