Wellesley, state address fuel spill’s environmental impact

A truck leaking fuel near Eaton Court in Wellesley Hills snarled traffic on Rte. 16 and 9 during Friday morning rush hour. While roads reopened this morning, the town and state found themselves dealing with the environmental impact of the spill as well during the day.

Wellesley Public Information Officer Stephanie Hawkinson, after speaking with Natural Resources Commission Director Brandon Schmitt and Wetlands Protection Administrator Julie Meyer, relayed to us that the fuel contaminated a portion of Caroline Brook/Fuller Brook Park due to runoff from the Washington Street catch basins.

“Fortunately, MassDEP was very proactive in taking containment measures,” Hawkinson said. The runoff was an example of how anything on roads and other impervious surfaces can wind up in watershed areas, as the town’s environmental departments and advocacy groups have stressed.

