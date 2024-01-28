The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Symphony Outreach Program returns!

The Wellesley Symphony Orchestra Outreach program returns on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2pm-3pm, at the Wellesley Free Library.

During The Outreach Program, a small group of musicians performs a program of short pieces for the audiences’s enjoyment and enrichment. The musicians will introduce and demonstrate their instruments, and engage the audience with in learning how music works and how musicians play together.

The program is designed for all ages.

