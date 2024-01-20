Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Jan. 22, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Jan. 22, 2024:

Planning Board (Jan. 22, 6:30pm, online)

Large House Review for 35 Rice St.; Annual Town Meeting articles, including MBTA Community zoning; Zoning Board of Appeals cases

Cultural Council (Jan. 22, 7pm, online)

Review of grant applications submitted to the Wellesley Cultural Council for cultural programs to benefit the citizens of Wellesley in 2024; Vote on applications

School Committee (Jan. 23, 6:30pm, online)

Discussion: Elementary Redistricting; Discussion: FY25 Budget; Discussion: Hunnewell Fields Team Rooms; Discussion/Vote: Charge and Assignments to Calendar Task Force

Trails Committee (Jan. 23, 7pm, Warren Building)

Projects/Tasks: Centennial Reservation trail problems; Discovering trails ideas; Trails Status: Recent storm trail blockages and damage; Decide on Spring trail walks

Design Review Board (Jan. 24, 6:30pm, online)

Dryft; Johnny Was; The Bristol; Laseraway; Playa Bowls

Advisory Committee (Jan. 24, 6:30pm, online)

Public Hearing on the Warrant for the March 25, 2024 Annual Town Meeting

Housing Authority (Jan. 25, 9am, Police Department, 485 Washington St.)

Executive Director Report; Financial Reports; Chairperson Report; Committee Reports

Recreation Commission (Jan. 25, 6pm, online)

Public Hearing on pickleball study agenda

