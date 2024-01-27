Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Jan. 29, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Jan. 29, 2024:

Select Board (Jan. 30, 6:30pm, online)

Public hearing on stop signs at Juniper Road at Brook Street & Fuller Brook Road at Brook Street; Election update; Annual Town Meeting prep

School Committee (Jan. 30, 6:30pm, online)

Discussion: Zero Emission Vehicle Policy; Discuss/Vote: Additional EV Charger in Calvin St. Lot; Discussion/Vote: Elementary Redistricting; Discussion/Vote: FY25 Budget; Vote: Assignments to Calendar working group; Discussion: Facilities Rental Fee Adjustments

Drawing for Ballot Order – Annual Town Election (Jan. 31, 9am, Interim Wellesley Town Hall 888 Worcester St.)

Advisory Committee (Jan. 31, 6:30pm, online)

Annual Town Meeting articles on MBTA Communities zoning, zoning at 194/196 Worcester St. for proposed condo complex, change to minor construction zoning, 16/17-yo voting; Council on Aging budget

Select Board Policy Subcommittee (Feb. 1, 3pm, 888 Worcester St.)

Discussion of policies: a. Financial Policies; b. Flag Policy

Natural Resources Commission (Feb. 1, 7pm, Police Station at 485 Washington St.)

Zoning Board of Appeals (Feb. 1, 7:30pm, online)

Climate Action Committee (Feb. 2, 9am, online)

See info on all upcoming town government meetings.

