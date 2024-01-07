Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Jan. 8, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Jan. 8, 2024:
Board of Public Works (Jan. 8, 5pm, online)
Stormwater, PFAS, water & sewer rates, budgets,
Planning Board (Jan. 8, 6:30pm, online)
Discussion of 489 Worcester Street Memo; Annual Town Meeting discussion
Select Board (Jan. 9, 6:30pm, Tolles Parsons Center, 500 Washington St.)
Discuss and vote Common Victualler License for Popovers bakery and Playa Bowls restaurant; Discuss Council on Aging FY25 Budget; Request for Consideration of 40R Zoning – 489 Worcester Street Project; Town Meeting warrant; Discuss FY25 Budget and Town-Wide Financial Plan
School Committee (Jan. 9, 6:30pm, online)
Discussion: FY25 Budget; Discussion: Next Steps for School Calendar Outreach
Advisory Committee (Jan. 10, 6:30pm, online)
Planning Board; Morses Pond project
Permanent Building Committee (Jan. 11, 6:30pm, online)
Details to come
Climate Action Committee (Jan. 12, 9am)
See info on all upcoming town government meetings.
Leave a Reply