Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Jan. 8, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Jan. 8, 2024:

Board of Public Works (Jan. 8, 5pm, online)

Stormwater, PFAS, water & sewer rates, budgets,

Planning Board (Jan. 8, 6:30pm, online)

Discussion of 489 Worcester Street Memo; Annual Town Meeting discussion

Select Board (Jan. 9, 6:30pm, Tolles Parsons Center, 500 Washington St.)

Discuss and vote Common Victualler License for Popovers bakery and Playa Bowls restaurant; Discuss Council on Aging FY25 Budget; Request for Consideration of 40R Zoning – 489 Worcester Street Project; Town Meeting warrant; Discuss FY25 Budget and Town-Wide Financial Plan

School Committee (Jan. 9, 6:30pm, online)

Discussion: FY25 Budget; Discussion: Next Steps for School Calendar Outreach

Advisory Committee (Jan. 10, 6:30pm, online)

Planning Board; Morses Pond project

Permanent Building Committee (Jan. 11, 6:30pm, online)

Climate Action Committee (Jan. 12, 9am)

