Wellesley wants to talk pickleball on Jan. 25

Wellesley Town Meeting in November approved funds for a pickleball feasibility and design study. The town’s Recreation Commission on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 6pm invites the public to an online meeting to discuss plans for that study.

Topics to be discussed include the project goals, timeline, and public survey. Pickleball has been a hot topic in town since the paddle sport emerged as a popular pastime here during the pandemic, but noise from the games has pitted players vs. neighbors in some locations. The possibility of putting pickleball courts at the Morses Pond parking lot has raised additional concerns, including environmental ones.

If you would like to attend the Jan. 25, please email the Recreation Department and request the Zoom link.

The study is being conducted by (who else?) consultants Weston & Sampson—they’ve averaged $315K-plus a year from the town for services provided over the past few years.

