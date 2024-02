Wellesley may have shut down Tuesday due to the massive snowstorm, but that didn’t stop Mr. Swellesley from braving the elements and taking advantage of the white stuff.

I first got my 5 seconds of shoveling out of the way, then traded my boots for flip-flops. From there, I built myself a snowman. Oh, and I broke out the metric ruler to measure the snowfall, which totaled half a centimeter in our neck of the woods.

Hope you were equally productive…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swellesley Report (Wellesley) (@theswellesleyreport)

