Beware sketchy sewer line solicitations in Wellesley

With “limited” availability offers being sent to Wellesley residents to have their sewer lines certified, the town’s Water & Sewer Division has issued a heads up that Wellesley isn’t sponsoring these services.

We got one of these letters a couple of weeks back, and Mrs. Swellesley stuck it on my pile with a note that read: “Sketchy? Scammy? A post?”

While it’s true that homeowners are responsible for maintaining and repairing of water and sewer connections from their foundation to the main sewer connection or water curb stop, the town is available to assist if a problem occurs. The town’s Water & Sewer Division can help residents figure out what to do, and even recommend a private contractor.

The Wellesley Department of Public Works can be reached at 781-235-7600 or dpw@wellesleyma.gov.