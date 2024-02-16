Beyond Wellesley: Summer musical festival line-ups rolling out from Levitate, Newport & more

Nothing warms us up more than thinking about summer music festivals, and the performer line-ups are starting to trickle out.

The Levitate Music & Arts Festival in Marshfield this week announced its 3-day lineup for July 5-7, featuring the return of Sublime (led by the late Bradley Nowell’s son Jakob), plus Lake Street Dive and Mt. Joy. Also performing at the fairgrounds will be the likes of Tash Sultana (I watched her Austin City Limits performance last year & haven’t forgotten it), Oliver Anthony (he’s got momentum), and Dirty Heads.

This event is way more than the music, with loads of funky vendors, colorful merch, live mural paintings, and plenty of food and drink options. A simple but key differentiator for this festival is that you can bring your own folding chair.

(See also: “Levitate Music & Arts Festival ’23: Love was in the air, in the hair & from a chair”)

Boston Calling, the annual 4-stage festival held at Harvard University’s sports complex, in January announced its headliners would include the Killers, Ed Sheeran, and Tyler Childers.

Word also came out this week that the In Between Days Festival in Quincy, which was a real music highlight for us last summer, won’t be happening in 2024. They vow to be back. (See also: In Between Days music & arts festival breaks through in Year Two)

This year will also be without Beach Road Weekend, the Martha’s Vineyard festival that has announced its end, with plans for a new Cape Cod event in 2025.

BAMS Fest (Boston Art & Music Soul Festival) being held in Franklin Park in Dorchester June 29-30, celebrates Black culture and art. No word on performers yet.

In western Mass, the Green River Music Festival in Greenfield on June 21-23 boasts headliners Cake, Fleet Foxes, Joyce Oladokun, and others. You can camp out at this event. Later in the summer, the Homie Collective Campout arrives Aug. 1-4 in Greenfield.

Also in western Mass, Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival returns to Mass MoCA in North Adams on June 28-30, featuring music from Wilco, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Horsegirl, Nick Lowe, and more.

Also out that way, Tanglewood in Lenox doesn’t exactly offer the same sort of festival, but a series of concerts throughout the summer including classical and popular artists.

The Lowell Folk Festival takes place on July 26-28, the same weekend as the Newport Folk Festival. The Lowell offers good variety, though is more relaxed than the Newport one.

The Newport Folk Festival, July 26-28, has sold out already as usual. It has started to tease its lineup, with Guster, Adrianne Lenker, and Sierra Ferrell among the early names. The Newport Jazz Festival comes Aug. 2-4, with tickets and lineups coming soon.

Breakaway, the electronic dance music festival that made its debut at the Stage at Suffolk Downs last year, will head to Worcester this time around outdoors at the Palladium on Aug. 2-4.

Late season festivals include Freshgrass in North Adams on Sept. 20-22. Tickets are available, with the lineup coming.

Invite us to cover your music festival: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com