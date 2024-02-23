Letter to the editor: chair of MWRTA Advisory says Aufranc is a “strong voice for transportation”

To the editor:

The MetroWest Regional Transit Authority (MWRTA) is guided by its Advisory Board which meets quarterly.

Colette joined the board in 2020 and has worked closely with me as Chair of the Advisory Board to revitalize our Audit and Finance Committee, which she now chairs and engages in robust analysis and discussion of the budget. Colette helped the Advisory Board focus on important financial considerations as we used grant funding to support fare-free transit during COVID.

Colette worked with the Administrator to look to the future, and consider funding strategies for sustainable growth. Colette supported MWRTA’s work with the State legislature for fair funding for MWRTA, which resulted in a significant increase in, and stabilization of, funding. Colette has been a very strong voice for Wellesley’s transportation needs, building robust ridership on the Catch Connect—an entirely new service not only for Wellesley but for MWRTA.

In my decades of service as a Selectman and chair of such boards as the MWRTA and the 495 Partnership, I have never worked with a more dedicated public servant than Colette. Wellesley is lucky to have her, and so are we.

Joe Nolan

Chair of the MWRTA Advisory Board