Letter to the editor: endorsement of Colette Aufranc for Select Board

To the editor:

Colette joined the MBTA Advisory Board in 2020 and since that time has put incredible time and effort into representing Wellesley and its concerns.

As Vice Chair of the Commuter Rail Committee, Colette is a strong voice for Wellesley and works cooperatively with MBTA leadership.

As Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee she has supported the Advisory Board as it engaged an auditor and a bookkeeper, completed several audits of its financial statements, established written financial policies, and serves as the Treasurer for our organization.

Strong engagement of municipal representatives in regional bodies like the MBTA Advisory Board is critical, not only to raise Wellesley’s concerns but to make the Advisory Board effective. As Chair of the Advisory Board, I really appreciate Colette’s contributions to making the Advisory Board effective in dealing with a myriad of MBTA issues.

Wellesley is fortunate to have her as their representative on the MBTA Advisory Board.

Thomas P. Koch

Mayor of Quincy

Chair, MBTA Advisory Board