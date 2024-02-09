Letter to the editor: endorsement of Marjorie Freiman for Wellesley Select Board

To the editor:

I had the privilege and pleasure of working on the Board of Selectmen, now the Select Board, with Marjorie during my last term on the Board. My experience demonstrated her knowledge of the Town, her thoughtfulness, her thoroughness, her competence as well as her ability to find good solutions and to compromise when appropriate. She was an excellent colleague who always thoroughly reviewed information provided and collaborated with the staff, other Select Board members as well as the community.

When she joined the Selectmen, she had recently completed her three-year term on Advisory and had been Advisory Chair during her last year. With her Advisory experience she came to the Board well prepared for the variety of issues the Board addresses and understood how the Board interacts with other Boards in Town.

Her two terms on the Select Board combined with her Advisory background, makes her a supremely prepared and qualified candidate running this year. Marjorie understands the Board’s priorities ebb and flow. The Board needs to be opportunistic as well as having a multi-year agenda addressing Town needs. She fiercely advocates for a short-term need that the Board has identified and understands other Board projects take time before they are addressed.

Marjorie values and strongly supports our excellent Town staff and understands that her position as a Board member is not to usurp the responsibilities of the staff. She knows the staff does not work for her but works for the Board.

Marjorie brings experience, knowledge, and leadership with strong connections to other Boards as well as staff and residents. She also brings patience and humility. Marjorie brings to the position no personal agenda but wants to make Wellesley a better place to work and live. She is an exceptional candidate and I hope you join me in returning her to the Select Board.

Barbara Searle

Town Meeting Member, Precinct A

Former Advisory Committee Member and Chair

Former Select Board Member and Chair