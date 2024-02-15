Newest Wellesley road signs read: ‘MOTORISTS GIVE 4 FT TO PASS’

Wellesley has begun installing new road signs at major roadways entering town warning drivers to give vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians at least a 4-foot berth as they pass.

The signs read “MOTORISTS GIVE 4 FT TO PASS” and feature a bicycle symbol on them. We spotted 1 on Rte. 16 east in Wellesley just over the Natick line attached to a pole also including a sign about Wellesley overnight parking and a tractor warning sign (rarely if ever have we seen a tractor crossing).

Wellesley Police Lt. Scott Showstead recently told the Select Board that the state was offering free signage to communities, so the town has taken it up on that.

The signs reinforce the vulnerable road user law passed in 2023 designed to reduce traffic fatalities. The law does allow drivers to cross yellow lines on roads, if it can be done safely, to give cyclists, pedestrians, and construction workers a safe amount of space.

I only half jokingly asked Lt. Showstead whether the police might, when it comes to road signs, borrow a system from our house under which we need to get rid of an item of clothing if we bring a new one in. As anyone who has traveled Wellesley’s roads knows, the town has rarely seen a sign it doesn’t like (and I’m not even talking about all the lawn sign litter). Our otherwise beautiful town is absolutely unsightly with signage in certain parts, including the stretch of Rte. 16 in Wellesley just over the Newton line and Charles River bridge where at my last count there were more than 10 signs even before you got to 1 Washington St. I’m no traffic engineer, but I’d think at some point having too many signs is a distraction and makes the signs that are posted less effective.

Showstead said he’d take a look at the situation, but didn’t think the police would be able to remove any signs. In the meantime, watch out for those vulnerable road users… not to mention tractors.

