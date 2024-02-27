‘People’ watching: Wellesley baseball pro engaged to reality TV’s Brielle Biermann

People and other entertainment publications are all over the engagement of reality TV personality Brielle Biermann (Don’t be Tardy) and Billy Seidl, a minor league baseball player in the Chicago White Sox organization who grew up in Wellesley.

It’s rare for Wellesley to rate a mention in People, other than related to various Wellesley College grads, such as Hillary Clinton. Though in 2013 People did pick up on 1 of the seemingly endless dog-in-water rescues that have taken place in Wellesley over the years.

Now a Kannapolis Cannon Ballers pitcher in North Carolina, Seidl was an all-star Wellesley Little Leaguer who went on to attend school and play ball at St. Sebastian’s in Needham and later Duke University.

(As a former Little League coach at the time, I recall vividly those Seidl boys as tough competitors. The reality show? Can’t say I’ve seen that.)

The 27-year-old Biermann, who has a cosmetics line, earlier this month went public with her engagement to 24-year-old Seidl on social media.

Biermann became a public figure as a result of her mother, Kim Zolciak, appearing on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, and later the spinoff, Don’t be Tardy. The spinoff initially focused on the wedding of Zolciak Biermann and NFL player Kroy Biermann, and the merging of their families.

Meanwhile, best wishes to the younger happy couple. We’re sure People, and Us, and E!, and Page Six,, and …., will keep you up to speed on the nupitals. It’s a bit outside of our jurisdiction.

Thanks to a Swellesley regular for the tip on this story. Please send news tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com