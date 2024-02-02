Planning Board candidate says “technical skills make me uniquely qualified to serve”

To the editor:

Through this letter I respectfully announce my candidacy for re-election to the Planning Board, so that I may continue this critical work on behalf of the Town of Wellesley.

This is a transformative time for our Town that offers both challenges and opportunities. I believe that we can change and develop to meet our goals, while also protecting our town’s character and rich natural resources.

As a registered civil engineer, I have worked to apply my 21 years of professional experience to the important and often technical work of the Planning Board.

As a Project Manager for the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) and previously for the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, I have gained skills and experience highly useful in my work on the Planning Board. I have the technical background to read and evaluate construction documents. I understand the science behind stormwater management plans, traffic counts, and environmental impact statements. Additionally, I have led many public meetings of stakeholders with divergent interests with the goal of seeking common understanding and mutually agreeable outcomes. These varied experiences and technical skills make me uniquely qualified to serve on the Planning Board.

During my five years on the Planning Board I have gained extensive experience and knowledge in the following areas:

Housing development: I reviewed and approved numerous large and small housing projects which has helped Wellesley meet its State-mandated goal of 10% affordable housing.

Large House Review: This process mitigates the impacts of storm water drainage, light trespass, shadow, and building mass upon neighboring properties, which protects residents and neighborhoods, promotes sustainability, protects trees and water resources, and preserves Wellesley’s character.

Project review: I have conducted extensive reviews of large projects including construction of two elementary schools, large renovations at colleges, two life sciences facilities, and numerous commercial projects. This required consideration of stormwater, traffic, and other neighborhood and Town infrastructure impacts.

I have an in-depth understanding of laws, Wellesley zoning bylaws, and regulations as well as institutional knowledge as a Town Meeting Member. I am collaborative and a good listener. These attributes position me to be a major contributor as the Board embarks on preparing a Strategic Housing Plan which will enable the Town to approach development in a more holistic and thoughtful manner.

While originally from Maine, my family, including my husband, Kurt Forsgren, and our three sons have called Wellesley home since 2003.

Serving on the Planning Board has been a great honor and opportunity to serve the people of Wellesley; I would be honored to continue to serve this wonderful community as a member of your Planning Board.

I respectfully ask for your vote on Tuesday, March 5.

With warm regards,

Patty Mallett

Wellesley resident