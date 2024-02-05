Wellesley arts roundup: Davis Museum reopening; Symphony Orchestra concert; radiant photography, and film screening at Babson

Davis Museum climate is officially controlled

The Davis Museum at Wellesley College, which has been closed since the end of 2022 for a big HVAC upgrade, will reopen on Thursday, Feb. 8.

The art museum will celebrate its return with an exhibit featuring the work of Lorraine O’Grady dubbed Both/And. The Davis says this is “the first retrospective of an artist who has been a critical voice in performance, conceptual, and feminist art for more than four decades.”

The art museum will celebrate its return with an exhibit featuring the work of Lorraine O’Grady dubbed Both/And. The Davis says this is “the first retrospective of an artist who has been a critical voice in performance, conceptual, and feminist art for more than four decades.”

You’ll have plenty of time to catch the exhibit: It runs through June 2.

Wellesley Symphony Orchestra to offer music from distant shores

SPONSORED CONTENT: The Wellesley Symphony Orchestra presents “Further Shores: Symphonic Music of Asia and the Asian Diaspora,” on Sunday, Feb 11, 3pm, at MassBay, 50 Oakland St., Wellesley, featuring:

Unsuk Chin: Subito con Forza (inspired by Beethoven)

Tchaikovsky: Barcarolle (arranged by Lin Yu)

traditional African-American spiritual: Deep River Overture (arranged by Lin Yu)

Bright Sheng: Brahms piano piec, Intermezzo in A Major

Xilin Wang: Yunnan Tone Poems

Tickets are available online or at the door the day of the concert. This is a pay what you want concert, with $30 suggested.

Babson College shines a light on photography exhibit

Babson Arts presents WE are RADIANT, a photography exhibit that showcases Black people all over the world who are seen in states of peace, enjoying their lives. Using photography and stills from video footage, Andrea Williams captured the exact moment where this state was being put on display. Tactile elements were then added to each image so that these photos can be more accessible to a larger part of the community. These same elements are also an invitation for viewers to interact with the photos and connect to them in their own way. This piece is an inclusive way for black people to see themselves, and those like them, being portrayed in a different light.

EVENT: WE are RADIANT, tactile Photos by Andrea Williams, artist talk and reception

DATE: Thursday, Feb. 8, 5pm

FREE and open to the public. Walk-ins welcome.

EXHIBIT: On view through March 8, Monday-Friday, 9am–pm, at Babson College, in the Hollister Gallery

Global film at the Sorenson

EVENT: screening of Past Lives

​DIRECTOR: Celine Song

DATE: Wednesday, Feb. 28

TIME: 7pm

LOCATION: Carling-Sorenson Theater

FREE. Registration required HERE.

Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love and the choices that make a life, in this heartrending modern romance. Past Lives uses the bonds between its sensitively sketched central characters to support trenchant observations on the human condition in this debut from writer-director Celine Song.

A post-film discussion will be held immediately following the screening led by Christina Klein.

​Christina Klein is a professor of English, American Studies, and Asian Studies at Boston College, where she teaches a class on Korean Film and Popular Culture. Her most recent book is Cold War Cosmopolitanism: Period Style in 1950s Korean Cinema..

Co-presented by the Global Film Series and the Arts and Humanities Division