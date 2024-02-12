Wellesley Chinese Language School celebrates Year of the Dragon in style

The Wellesley Chinese Language School on Saturday transformed the Regis College Fine Arts Center into a wildly colorful fair, dinner, and performance showcase to celebrate the Year of The Dragon.

The annual gala, celebrating the Chinese New Year, or Lunar New Year, attracted hundreds of children and adults.

School Principal Haihong Li gave me a tour of the festival, which she described as a sort of replica of the temple fairs common in China to celebrate the new year. Attendees gobbled up tasty corn rolls (I had my first… a green one that looked like a miniature pool noodle), candied fruit, and cotton candy as appetizers. For those not already filled up, plump bao dumplings were among the delicious dinner offerings.

At a calligraphy station, people painted good luck symbols using large brushes, while nearby a pack of kids squatted around a small robotics arena. Others quietly worked on various crafts, including paper cutting, coloring, and lantern making.

Attendees couldn’t help but pose with a costumed character in a giant frame as they entered the main festival room.

The party continued on with performances by participants dressed in their shimmery New Year’s finery.

The Year of the Dragon is a big one, one volunteer told me, and said some families are know to try to time births to coincide with this Zodiac in hopes of bringing power and confidence to their children.

