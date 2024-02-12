The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Public Schools will have a Tuesday snow day

In one of the seemingly easier snow day calls in recent memory, Wellesley Public Schools has announced that schools will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 13, with all buildings closed throughout the day and all after-school activities nixed.

The National Weather Service is calling for 10-16 inches of snow here on Tuesday, with possible strong winds.

wellesley middle school snow

Comments

  1. Yeah, this was called way to soon. Now calling for a coating of 2 inches.

    I don’t understand why you don’t wait. This history of MA and their “big storm coming!!” And getting it wrong is very predictable.

    Reply

