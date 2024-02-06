Wellesley Service League Speaker Series: Artificial Intelligence with John Calcio

The Wellesley Service League Men’s Group presents its February Speaker Series event on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2pm, at the Wellesley Friendly Aid building.

John Calcio, Director of Sales for the Centaur Labs in Boston, will discuss the evolving trends of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Mr Calcio is passionate about AI’s potential, especially in the area of healthcare. He will discuss the basics of AI, including ChatGPT, as well as provide an overview of how we teach machines to learn and provide a hands-on interactive demonstration of ChatGPT 4.0.

Senior Men from Wellesley and surrounding communities are invited for refreshments and conversation. Guests welcome.

EVENT: Speaker Series, sponsored by the Wellesley Service League

TOPIC: Artificial Intelligence, with John Calcio

DATE: Tuesday, Feb. 13

TIME: 2pm

LOCATION: Wellesley Friendly Aid Building, 219 Washington Street, Wellesley

CONTACT: Pamela Beckett (pamelabeckett@verizon.net) or Eunice Groark (egroark@yahoo.com) for more information