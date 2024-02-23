Wellesley State Rep. Alice Peisch to speak, take questions at library on March 5

Stop by the main branch of the Wellesley Free Library (530 Washington St.) after you vote on March 5 (6:30-8pm) to join Wellesley resident and State Rep. Alice Peisch in the Wakelin Room. She will make some prepared remarks and then field some questions from the audience in an event hosted by the Rotary Club of Wellesley.

Peisch is the Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts House of Representatives. As the State Representative for the 14th Norfolk district, she represents the communities of Wellesley, Weston, and Lincoln (Precinct 2). She has served since 2003—before that she was Wellesley’s Town Clerk for a few years.

Among other things during her time as State Representative, Peisch has been trying to get the state to update an antiquated law requiring communities to publish legal notices in print newspapers even though such publications have dwindling readership (See “Wellesley’s role in modernizing legal notice publishing”). We’re interested in this subject both because information will more likely get to people if they find it online these days, and we could be among the publications providing that service.

Wellesley Town Election 2024 news