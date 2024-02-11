Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Feb. 12, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Feb. 12, 2024:
Board of Public Works (Feb. 12, 5pm, online)
Morses Pond bathhouse, MBTA Communities, water & sewer rate follow-up, PFAS update, stormwater issues and discussion
Planning Board (Feb. 12, 6pm, online)
Large House Review: 27 Lathrop Road
Human Resources Board (Feb. 12, 7pm, online)
Request for re-classification & title change – Town Clerk; Request to hire above midpoint with a vacation variance – Board of Selectmen
Board of Library Trustees (Feb. 12, 7:15pm, Wellesley Free Library main branch at 530 Washington St.)
Enhanced Patio Project; Unattended Children draft policy; Library Roof RFP and Lease
Select Board (Feb. 13, 6:30pm, Tolles Parsons Center, 525 Washington St.)
Discuss and Vote Support for Modification to Warren Building HVAC for Health Department Operations; Annual Town Meeting Preparation ·: Discuss FY25 Budget and Draft Town-Wide Financial Plan
School Committee (Feb. 13, 6:30pm, online)
FY’25 Budget Public Hearing; Discussion on future use of Upham school
Advisory Committee (Feb. 14, 6pm, online)
Public Works Annual Town Meeting articles; Municipal Light Plant (MLP) Overview and FY25 budget; Annual Town Meeting article 43 (Pond Road rezoning) presentation and questions; Additional ATM articles if time
School Committee (Feb. 14, 3pm, Middle School)
Under Executive Session (behind closed doors): Under MA G.L. c. 30A, §21(A), exemption #2 – Collective Bargaining (Step 4 grievance hearing with the Wellesley Educators Association); and exemption #3 – Strategy with respect to the same grievance
Board of Health (Feb. 15, 9:30am, online)
Wellesley Cigars, 352 Washington St., tobacco permit request; Canaan Fuels, 870 Washington St., tobacco permit request
Council on Aging Board (Feb. 15, 4pm, Tolles Parsons Center)
Building Update: Main Entrance Doors Proposal; Parking Spaces Safety Barriers
Natural Resources Commission (Feb. 15, 7pm, police station at 485 Washington St.)
Agenda to come
