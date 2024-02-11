Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Feb. 12, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Feb. 12, 2024:

Board of Public Works (Feb. 12, 5pm, online)

Morses Pond bathhouse, MBTA Communities, water & sewer rate follow-up, PFAS update, stormwater issues and discussion

Planning Board (Feb. 12, 6pm, online)

Large House Review: 27 Lathrop Road

Human Resources Board (Feb. 12, 7pm, online)

Request for re-classification & title change – Town Clerk; Request to hire above midpoint with a vacation variance – Board of Selectmen

Board of Library Trustees (Feb. 12, 7:15pm, Wellesley Free Library main branch at 530 Washington St.)

Enhanced Patio Project; Unattended Children draft policy; Library Roof RFP and Lease

Select Board (Feb. 13, 6:30pm, Tolles Parsons Center, 525 Washington St.)

Discuss and Vote Support for Modification to Warren Building HVAC for Health Department Operations; Annual Town Meeting Preparation ·: Discuss FY25 Budget and Draft Town-Wide Financial Plan

School Committee (Feb. 13, 6:30pm, online)

FY’25 Budget Public Hearing; Discussion on future use of Upham school

Advisory Committee (Feb. 14, 6pm, online)

Public Works Annual Town Meeting articles; Municipal Light Plant (MLP) Overview and FY25 budget; Annual Town Meeting article 43 (Pond Road rezoning) presentation and questions; Additional ATM articles if time

School Committee (Feb. 14, 3pm, Middle School)

Under Executive Session (behind closed doors): Under MA G.L. c. 30A, §21(A), exemption #2 – Collective Bargaining (Step 4 grievance hearing with the Wellesley Educators Association); and exemption #3 – Strategy with respect to the same grievance

Board of Health (Feb. 15, 9:30am, online)

Wellesley Cigars, 352 Washington St., tobacco permit request; Canaan Fuels, 870 Washington St., tobacco permit request

Council on Aging Board (Feb. 15, 4pm, Tolles Parsons Center)

Building Update: Main Entrance Doors Proposal; Parking Spaces Safety Barriers

Natural Resources Commission (Feb. 15, 7pm, police station at 485 Washington St.)

Agenda to come

See info on all upcoming town government meetings.

Please support Swellesley, your local news source, by advertising or contributing