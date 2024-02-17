Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Feb. 19, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Feb. 19, 2024. It’s a quieter meeting week than usual since it’s February vacation week for Wellesley Public Schools.

Planning Board (Feb. 20, 6:30pm, online)

Public hearing on Town Meeting Article 47 – Citizen’s Petition – Amend Zoning Bylaw Definition for Minor Construction to Exempt Certain Projects on College Campus Ways.

Advisory Committee (Feb. 21, 6:30pm, online)

Town Meeting article briefings, discussion, and voting. Select Board, Permanent Building Committee, Facilities Management Department, and Community Preservation Committee items.

Permanent Building Committee (Feb. 22, 7:30pm, online)

Agenda to come

See info on all upcoming town government meetings.

Please support Swellesley, your local news source, by advertising or contributing