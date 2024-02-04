Wellesley town government meetings for the week of Feb. 5, 2024

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Feb. 5, 2024

School Committee Policy Subcommittee (Feb. 5, 12pm, 40 Kingsbury St. and online)

Planning Board (Feb. 5, 6:30pm, online)

Zoning public hearings re: Annual Town Meeting (MBTA Community Zoning, 200 Pond Rd., Wellesley College, add Residential Incentive Overlay District to 194 and 196 Worcester Street and 150 Cedar Street, etc.)

Historic District Commission (Feb. 6, 6:45pm, online)

29 Cottage Street – Certificate of Appropriateness; 323 Washington Street – Certificate of Appropriateness

Advisory Committee (Feb. 7, 6:30pm, Wellesley Police Station)

School Committee and Wellesley Public Schools: FY25 Budget Request; 2024 ATM Warrant Article 21 – Team Rooms Supplemental Funding

Permanent Building Committee (Feb. 8, 7:30pm)

Agenda to come

See info on all upcoming town government meetings.

