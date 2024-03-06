Film screening at Wellesley Free Library: “The Right to Read”

The Wellesley Free Library in partnership with Wellesley Public Schools Parents Coalition will present a screening of The Right to Read on Thursday, March 7, 6:30pm-9:30pm, at the Main library, 530 Washington St.

The film is directed by Jenny Mackenzie and produced by Levar Burton, known for his iconic role in Reading Rainbow. This piece unveils the journeys of an NAACP activist, an educator, and two American families as they navigate the challenges and triumphs in their quest to secure the most crucial foundation of lifelong success for our youth: the gift of reading.

The event will also serve as a treasure trove of resources for parents of early and hesitant readers alike, offering an array of materials on effective reading programs and engaging books.